City of Houston launches virtual climate action plan event ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, the City of Houston's Office of Sustainability is set to host a virtual Houston climate action plan event, especially with meteorologists keeping a watchful eye on Tropical Storm Sally.
Sally is expected to make landfall near New Orleans Monday in the midst of a very active hurricane season.
The City's virtual event will be focused on climate change and how the community can get involved in a climate action plan. It takes place Sept. 14 - 18. The event was originally planned for Aug. 24-28 to commemorate the third anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, but it was postponed due to Hurricane Laura.
"After COVID-19 cancelled our plans for an in-person Climate Action Plan launch in April, the idea of a virtual Houston Climate Week was born," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "To reach our climate goals, we need everyone - from multi-national corporations to middle school students - to do their part. In light of the pandemic, a virtual Houston Climate Week offers a way for the community to learn how Houston is impacted by climate change and how to get involved in the climate action plan."
Other topics of conversation for the event include the future of Houston, green infrastructure and carbon emissions.
The Green Houston Texas website has more information.
