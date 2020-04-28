eye on the gulf

Tropical Storm Sally expected to make landfall as Cat 1 hurricane

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Sally has moved over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to begin strengthening. Sally is forecast to move northwest through the Gulf towards the north-central Gulf coast, making landfall as a category 1 hurricane Tuesday somewhere between eastern Louisiana to coastal Alabama, though models are beginning to hone in on a SE Louisiana landfall being the most likely outcome.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for much of SE Louisiana, and a Tropical Storm Warning extends through much of the Florida Panhandle.

Sally is expected to slow down as it nears land which may give it more time to intensify, and more time to cause flooding/surge problems. At this moment, no direct impacts are expected in Texas.

There is also a tropical disturbance over the central Gulf, but it only has a low (20%) chance of developing as it tracks closer to the Texas coastline this weekend. Moisture from the disturbance will likely bring us scattered tropical downpours Sunday afternoon and Monday as it curves southwest toward Mexico.

We aren't overly concerned about either one of these for now, but we will be keeping a watchful eye on them as they move through the Gulf in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, Paulette and Rene continue to spin safely away from land over the Atlantic. Neither of these storms will threaten the Gulf Coast.

Paulette intensified to a category one hurricane Saturday evening. A hurricane warning is in effect for Bermuda.

Another depression formed in the central Atlantic... tropical depression twenty. Twenty is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm this weekend and into a hurricane during the work week. Twenty is expected to move west before turning more to the northwest heading into midweek of next week. This would keep the system to the east of the Windward Islands.

Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred are the remaining names on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list.

We have already tied the record for the most named storms through the end of September, and we still have three weeks to go. If we run out of names, we will move on to using the letters of the Greek alphabet. The only time that's happened was in the record-breaking 2005 hurricane season.

We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place.



