It's not the trash that stinks in Galveston for neighbors, but a possible trash fee increase

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not the trash that smells for Galveston neighbors but the possibility of paying more for garbage pickup that stinks.

GALVESTON COUNCIL CONSIDERS INCREASING ITS GARBAGE FEE

This week, an item on the Galveston city council agenda was foul to some neighbors.

"I'm not surprised," Galveston resident Hannah Houde said. "Everything is going up. It just kind of goes with the flow for the rest of the country, and inflation just isn't stopping."

On Thursday, the agenda featured an item to increase the city's trash service fee. Officials decided to table the item for next week's meeting.

A spokesperson said they need more money because the employee and equipment costs have gone up.

IF APPROVED, HERE'S HOW MUCH MORE GALVESTON TRASH USERS COULD PAY

According to proposed documents, the increase would impact both residential and commercial trash pickup. Right now, residents pay $24.97 per month. The proposal would increase the monthly fee to $29.49.

Commercial users pay right now $53.12 per month. The proposal would increase the number to $70.58 per month.

It's dollars more per month, but when added up for the year, neighbors would have to pay $55 more and businesses about $210 more.

"I don't see why they would increase the price," Houde said. "I think it's going to directly impact the community fiscally than it'll benefit trash-wise."

GALVESTON MAY INCREASE THE FEE, WHILE HOUSTON CONSIDERS CREATING A TRASH SERVICE FEE

Trash fees aren't new, but they might be foreign if you live in Houston.

Right now, there aren't any. However, that could change.

City council approved a study to look into it earlier this year.

The Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University examined a Houston trash fee last year. It found that the majority of participants would support paying.

"It's not an endgame that it's $10 or nothing," Houston population research center director at the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University Daniel Potter explained. "There was still a decent amount of support at the $20 level. Above $20 a month is where you saw support drop dramatically."

Neighbors would need to approve the expense, but researchers say not without something in return. 311 data shows more than 26,000 missed garbage calls were made over the last year. That's the second biggest service request.

"People are willing to pay, but they've got to see on that investment," Potter said. "They want to see improved services. They want to see that on-time pickup."

As for creating a trash fee, the council is waiting on the study results. ABC13 asked the mayor's office if it had an update on when it would be done but didn't get an answer.

