Houston chef Kolby Kash finds viral success on TikTok

With 499,000 followers and counting on the social app, Kash is now cashing in on his unexpected success.
"What happened for me was, like most people, (the videos) were a product of quarantine," he said.
Kash grew up in Kingwood, now lives in Houston and works in computer software. When the pandemic hit and he was working from home, he found himself keeping busy in the kitchen and producing fun cooking videos that wound up entertaining thousands.
Cooking has always been a big part of his family, he told ABC13. He shared that his inspiration in the kitchen comes from his memories and experiences learning to cook with those he loves.
His first cooking video on TikTok was nothing special -- a step-by-step of how to make a smoothie, but that led to more videos.
"The one that actually went viral was a hot chicken sandwich," Kash said. "I think TikTok likes when the video is controversial because people in Nashville were in the comments saying, 'We don't put coleslaw on our chicken sandwich.'"
After thousands of views and comments from users complimenting Kash's skills, he decided to publish his own cookbook. It was released in May. The cookbook features a number of Creole recipes that people can make at home.
"My recipes, I feel, are for the at-home chef who thinks cooking is hard, but I want to make it easier for them," Kash said.
And the cookbook is not the only thing he is celebrating. In July the chef will make his TV debut as a contestant on Top Chef Amateurs, airing on Bravo.
To purchase Kash's cookbook, visit his website at ChefKolbyKash.com.
