Volunteers needed to shop for holiday gifts for kids with special needs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Volunteers are needed for a Be An Angel funded project to begin shopping for gifts to be given to 5,100 Houston area children.
The group provides gifts for children with multiple disabilities or profound deafness who come from underprivileged homes. Be An Angel's Holiday Gift Program began more than 34 years ago in the hopes that these children are able to experience the joy of receiving gifts during the Christmas season.
Be An Angel has funds and families to help, but they are looking for volunteers to help with the shopping. Each child has an individual wish list. There is a need for 100 volunteers per day per location, at the following dates/times.
Wednesday, Nov. 10: Target - 5757 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena (77505) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11: Target - 19511 IH 45, Spring, TX (77338) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12: Target - 10801 Westheimer Road, Houston (77042) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
For volunteer information, call Margaret at 281-219-3313 or email Margaret@BeAnAngel.org.
