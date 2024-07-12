Serving hope, one hot meal at a time

Mercy Chefs staged their equipment outside of Houston before Hurricane Beryl made impact. Once the storm passed, volunteers immediately went to work.

Mercy Chefs staged their equipment outside of Houston before Hurricane Beryl made impact. Once the storm passed, volunteers immediately went to work.

Mercy Chefs staged their equipment outside of Houston before Hurricane Beryl made impact. Once the storm passed, volunteers immediately went to work.

Mercy Chefs staged their equipment outside of Houston before Hurricane Beryl made impact. Once the storm passed, volunteers immediately went to work.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mercy Chefs is serving hot meals and providing hope as nearly one million customers across the Houston area are without power days after Hurricane Beryl.

"Mercy Chefs is all about feeding body and soul," Raymond LeBlanc said.

The mission of the non-profit relief organization is to feed people restaurant-quality meals to victims, volunteers, and first responders in natural disasters and emergencies.

LeBlanc is the community engagement manager for Mercy Chefs. He said the group got into position when they saw Hurricane Beryl make their way towards Texas.

"We staged our equipment outside of Houston before this storm made impact, so we were able to respond immediately," Raymond LeBlanc said.

According to LeBlanc, Mercy Chefs has served nearly 20,000 meals this week, "It's been a blessing to serve the people of Houston."