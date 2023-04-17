Surveillance video released by HPD of the April 2 incident shows the suspect force an employee to a back room, where he took several cellphones.

Suspect on the run after holding Gulfgate-area cellphone store at gunpoint, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cellphone store across from an elementary school just outside of the Gulfgate area was robbed by an armed suspect earlier this month, Houston police say.

Officers just released surveillance video of the April 2 incident. Video shows a white man enter the store in the 2800 block of Gulf Creek Drive and immediately point a handgun at employees.

Police said the suspect then removed money from a cash drawer and forced an employee into the back office, where the suspect then took several cellphones.

That's when the suspect then took off in an unknown direction.

Police described the man to be in his early 20s, very tall with a skinny build and was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a black hoodie, black pants, and a blue face mask.

If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.