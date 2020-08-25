Houston-area closures and cancellations due to Hurricane Laura

Many school districts in the area have already announced closures. Here's a list of other businesses taking precaution.
Houston Health Department COVID-19 testing sites
Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites are closed Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27.
JUST IN: Houston Health Department-affiliated #COVID19 testing sites are closed Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27 due to #HurricaneLaura. #hounews pic.twitter.com/yGStTVw0Gs— Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) August 25, 2020
City of Houston offices
All city of Houston offices will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 28 beginning at 2 p.m. In a tweet posted on the city's official Twitter account, only essential employees will be allowed.
🚨 City of Houston offices will close at 2pm tomorrow. Only essential employees will remain.— Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) August 25, 2020
All vehicles should be off the road by 8pm tomorrow. #Laura is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night.
Moody Gardens
Moody Gardens is closed ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall in accordance with the city of Galveston's mandatory evacuation order.
Moody Gardens released the following statement:
"Given its geographical location, Moody Gardens was designed to endure strong winds and flooding. The property's elevation and pyramid structures were constructed specifically with the threat of hurricanes in mind. The pyramids are designed to withstand hurricane-force winds to provide maximum protection for animals, plants and equipment with some structures such as the hotel providing the best shelter for guests and staff."
Due to the City of Galveston's mandatory evacuation order, Moody Gardens is currently closed. Please stay tuned to our website and social media for updates about reopening. Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/JIq8C6kTNV— Moody Gardens (@MoodyGardens) August 25, 2020
Space Center Houston
Space Center Houston will also close Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27 to protect the safety of guests and employees in preparation of anticipated severe weather.
Officials say participants registered in activities that were postponed due to the closure will be contacted with rescheduling information.
The center plans to resume normal operations beginning Friday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.
For updates, visit www.spacecenter.org.
Space Center Houston will close Aug. 26-27, to protect the safety of our guests and employees in preparation of anticipated #severeweather caused by #HurricaneLaura. The closure includes all in-person and virtual programs. Learn more on our website: https://t.co/3oYhWQsOAn pic.twitter.com/kdvmLlhDtu— Space Center Houston (@SpaceCenterHou) August 25, 2020
This article will continue to be updated as new details become available. Check back for the latest information.