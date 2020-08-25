hurricane laura

Houston-area closures and cancellations due to Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the threat of Hurricane Laura looms over southeast Texas, businesses are beginning to take precaution by closing for customer safety.

Many school districts in the area have already announced closures. Here's a list of other businesses taking precaution.

Houston Health Department COVID-19 testing sites

Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites are closed Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27.



City of Houston offices

All city of Houston offices will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 28 beginning at 2 p.m. In a tweet posted on the city's official Twitter account, only essential employees will be allowed.



Moody Gardens

Moody Gardens is closed ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall in accordance with the city of Galveston's mandatory evacuation order.
Moody Gardens released the following statement:

"Given its geographical location, Moody Gardens was designed to endure strong winds and flooding. The property's elevation and pyramid structures were constructed specifically with the threat of hurricanes in mind. The pyramids are designed to withstand hurricane-force winds to provide maximum protection for animals, plants and equipment with some structures such as the hotel providing the best shelter for guests and staff."



Space Center Houston

Space Center Houston will also close Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27 to protect the safety of guests and employees in preparation of anticipated severe weather.
Officials say participants registered in activities that were postponed due to the closure will be contacted with rescheduling information.

The center plans to resume normal operations beginning Friday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.

For updates, visit www.spacecenter.org.



This article will continue to be updated as new details become available. Check back for the latest information.
