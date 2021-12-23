Founder of Saint Arnold Brewing pours heart into finding cure for inflammatory bowel disease

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It may be an uncomfortable subject for many of us, but a local business owner is bringing awareness to inflammatory bowel disease, making it his goal to find a cure. The CDC says nearly three million Americans are affected by IBD.
"It is one of the most helpless feelings in the world, to know your child is diagnosed with essentially a life-long disease," said Brock Wagner the president and founder of St. Arnold Brewing.
Wagner, whose daughter was diagnosed with IBD at a young age, is hoping to bring IBD to the forefront and make a difference for those who suffer from it.
Though Wagner's daughter is now an adult, he is teaming up with Texas Children's Hospital to raise money for the hospital's IBD program that researches new treatments for the disease.
In November, Wagner hosted the annual fundraiser "The Feast of St. Arnold" raising $100,000.
"Every year, we have a patient who is super brave and stands up, shares their experience and how important it is to share this research," Wagner said. "Hopefully, they find a cure."
The hospital continues to take donations for its cause through its webpage.
