Leasing at affordable housing complex in Houston's Second Ward paused amid contaminated ash concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Housing Authority will honor Mayor John Whitmire's request to temporarily halt leasing plans at Pointe at Bayou Bend, a newly built affordable housing complex in Second Ward, according to his office.

This came after he sent a letter to HHA last week, citing concerns about high lead levels and ash contamination on the property following four violations cited by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

According to housing authority documents, the complex would begin leasing its 398 units in the fall and be fully occupied by December.

Shon Jones moved to the neighborhood about eight years ago and noticed that he began experiencing respiratory problems after construction began at the complex across the street.

"I have developed inflammation inside of my face and inside of my chest. We think that is because they've been hauling contaminated dirt around our neighborhoods, and it's gotten into our homes," Jones said. "My concern is that this area may have a high probability of becoming (a) cancer cluster."

For years, neighbors living near the development at 800 Middle Street said they have been raising concerns to the City of Houston and their elected officials about the exposed toxic ash in the area. The ash came from an old incinerator site where the city used to burn its trash between the 1920s and 1960s.

Additionally, residents cited concerns about traffic and infrastructure with the influx of hundreds of households in the area.

Tony Padua said he felt that it was irresponsible for the city to allow high-density housing to be built before their environmental concerns were fully addressed.

"Why were they trying to put housing here before it was cleaned up? It's going to be a lot harder to clean that up once you have 400 families living right next to it. They had many opportunities to put a pause on this before so much money was spent," Padua said.

Ed Jordan agrees, which is why he commended Whitmire on his letter, saying it validates the concerns their neighborhood brought to the previous administration.

"You can walk along the bayou and see the contaminated ash. It's exposed. When the wind blows, people are going to breathe it in, and long term, it's going to have health effects," Jordan said. "As a minimum, I want our neighborhood to be clean and not a risk. This is my home, my investment, my 10-year plan."

David Northern Sr., president and CEO of the Houston Housing Authority, wrote in a statement to ABC13 that they already completed additional testing on the housing development site at the request of the Mayor's office and said the results showed no concerns.

The HHA is also conducting an additional environmental assessment of the surrounding undeveloped property before proceeding with resident move-in.

"We have provided the requested supplemental information to TCEQ, and to our knowledge, we have addressed outstanding questions," Northern Sr. said. "We are actively working with the TCEQ to achieve full compliance and will continue to uphold the highest safety standards for our future residents and the community."

