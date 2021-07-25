Notable Houston troop 1965 promotes 8 boys to Eagle Scout rank

The eight boys and their families said the youngsters have committed time and effort into their former troop, 242, for nearly all their life. And now, they're seeing benefits from the hard work.
Eagle Scout officials said the promoted rank represents a sign of strength, character and knowledge.
This Eagle Scout troop is especially significant thanks to its founder, Rev. Bill Lawson.
Lawson was said to have established the group after he was rejected from a troop in his hometown of Kansas City because of the color of his skin.
