Notable Houston troop 1965 promotes 8 boys to Eagle Scout rank

8 boys promoted to Eagle Scout in notable Houston troop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of Houston Boy Scouts are walking with new badges of honor after earning the promotion of a lifetime for their years of service.

The eight boys and their families said the youngsters have committed time and effort into their former troop, 242, for nearly all their life. And now, they're seeing benefits from the hard work.

Eagle Scout officials said the promoted rank represents a sign of strength, character and knowledge.

This Eagle Scout troop is especially significant thanks to its founder, Rev. Bill Lawson.

Lawson was said to have established the group after he was rejected from a troop in his hometown of Kansas City because of the color of his skin.

