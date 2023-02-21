HPD investigating woman's death after her body was found on porch of abandoned building in Montrose

According to police, the 60-year-old woman's cause of death was ruled as a homicide, but there are no known witnesses or suspects.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on a porch of an abandoned building in Montrose last week, according to Houston police.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Houston Police Department officers responded to 1100 Westheimer Road near Waugh Drive at about 5:30 p.m. and discovered the 60-year-old victim.

HPD said the woman was found unresponsive on the porch of the building, which was a former Hay Merchant location.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the woman dead. Authorities said an autopsy ruled the woman's cause of death as a homicide.

Police said there are no known witnesses or suspects.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.