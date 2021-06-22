A new website wants to help Houstonians eat better barbecue. Created by the founders of the Houston BBQ Festival, the Houston BBQ Guide offers readers the ability to search for restaurants based on a wide range of criteria, including location, parking, and whether a restaurant is likely to sell out of food.
The editors of the guide, led by Houston Chronicle barbecue columnist J.C. Reid, have selected the 28 initial entries with an eye on small, family-run businesses that aim "to provide a quality product and experience on a consistent basis." Entries include both historic barbecue joints like Lenox Bar-B-Q and Pizzitola's Bar-B-Que as well as spots that have earned recognition on Texas Monthly's list of the state's 50 best such as CorkScrew BBQ and The Pit Room.
Each entry includes details about a restaurant's ownership and pitmaster, noteworthy dishes, and a brief video tour. The website also includes essays about the history of Houston's barbecue restaurants and other relevant topics.
SEE ALSO:
Houston crowned best BBQ city in America in new survey
Barbeque Meets Tex-Mex!
This beloved BBQ restaurant went from hidden gem to world famous
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
The video above is from a previous story on The Pit Room.
Smokin' new website makes it easy to explore Houston's barbecue scene
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News