Meet the fan who caught Astros' Yordan Alvarez's Game 6 moonshot

The fan says he knew it was an HR when it hit and didn't think it would make it all the way to him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Everything went slow motion for longtime Astros fan Jim Rice, as Yordan Alvarez smashed a decisive three-run homer against the Phillies Saturday at Minute Maid Park during Game 6 of the 2022 World Series.

"I knew it was a home run," Rice said. "I thought it was going to die 20 feet down from where we're at, and the thing just kept carrying and carrying and carrying."

Rice said he's been going to Astros games for the last 29 years, and has never caught a ball before.

But then Alvarez stepped up to the plate and aimed for the moon in the bottom of the sixth inning.

"I didn't think in any way it was going over here," Rice said, donning Alvarez's #44 Astros jersey. "It did. Had a lot of backspin on it, it hit the ground and the first thing I thought was, 'Cover it up like a fumble. Hands and knees, two hands.' I got it, and I don't remember about the next 30 seconds after that."

Rice said he considered himself lucky to have been at Game 6, which saw the Astros defeat the Phillies 4-1, to win its second World Series title in franchise history.

But it's his brief moment with Alvarez's incredible home run - and a one-of-a-kind souvenir - that he'll remember forever.

"Just seeing that ball come over the fence was great," Rice said. "Getting it was pretty cool, too."