Yuli Gurriel 'hopeful' to play in potential World Series-clinching Game 6 on Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros proved something with the middle three road games of the 2022 World Series. They have the ability to win anywhere, in any fashion, and under any types of pressure.
The 'Stros return to the Juice Box with two opportunities to win their second world championship in franchise history.
The first chance is on Saturday night for Game 6, with the one and only "Mattress Mack" throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at 7:03 p.m.
The video above is from Nov. 4, 2022, a day after Chas McCormick's iconic Game 5 catch.
There are some storylines to follow heading into the potential championship-clincher.
Check back with this article throughout Game 6 for in-progress updates.
Yuli Gurriel's status unclear
If he's going to play Saturday, Houston's first baseman is likely holding on to a lot of pain after awkwardly turning his right knee during a rundown in the Astros' Game 5 victory.
Manager Dusty Baker didn't have an update on Gurriel's condition during his availability early Friday, but Gurriel said after Thursday's game that he was hopeful of playing on Saturday - at least as the designated hitter.
"I hope so," Gurriel, speaking in Spanish, said late Thursday night. "I still feel a little sore, and I think I'll be even more sore [on Friday]. But I'm hopeful that on Saturday I can be in the lineup."
If Gurriel, at the minimum, isn't available at first base, Trey Mancini may be get the start. Mancini made one of the defensive plays of Game 5 when he held onto Kyle Schwarber's sharply hit grounder to end the eighth inning.
Game 2 rematch
Framber Valdez, whom many observers believe pose a big challenge to Philadelphia's World Series comeback efforts, is starting Houston's potential clincher on Saturday.
He opposes the Phillies' Zack Wheeler, who was rocked in Game 2 by three straight Astros doubles to begin his start. Valdez walked away with the victory in their matchup a week ago.
Philadelphia's interim manager, Rob Thomson, said he plans to have Ranger Suarez, who won his lop-sided Game 3 start, available out of the bullpen in relief.
ABC13 is getting your ready for first pitch. Tune into Astros World Series coverage starting at 5 p.m. Just search for "abc13" wherever you stream.
Wheeler experienced a slight dip in fastball velocity during his Game 2 start, going from around 97 mph in four prior postseason starts to about 95, and ultimately gave up five runs (four earned) in five innings.
The Phillies later said Wheeler was experiencing arm fatigue, prompting the Phillies to push him back to Game 6 to give him two additional days of rest.
Wheeler, speaking via video conference during Friday's travel day, threw his between-starts bullpen session on Thursday and said he "felt good."
"I think we're on track," Wheeler added.
Suarez is lined up on the typical four days rest to start a potential Game 7 on Sunday, but Aaron Nola will get that start in what will evolve into something of a bullpen game, given that Nola will be on short rest, Thomson said.
Astros riding a World Series losing streak
But how can they, you ask? How can they be on a losing streak when they've won two straight, especially in hostile territory?
Game 6s have not been so kind to the Astros. They have lost the last three World Series Game 6s that they've played in dating back to their first championship.
In 2017, with a 3-2 advantage, Houston dropped Game 6 on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-1, after Justin Verlander gave up the go-ahead runs to push the series to Game 7.
In 2019, also with a 3-2 advantage, the Astros lost Game 6, this time at home against the Washington Nationals, 7-2, in another Verlander loss.
And in 2021, Houston, down 3-2 and fighting for its World Series life, dropped Game 6 at home to the Atlanta Braves, 7-0.
Will this Game 6 be different in 2022?
Caesars Sportsbook has the Astros as a -155 favorite, which means you'd have to risk $155 to win $100.
People behind Game 6
Here are more facts about who's doing what at the potential championship-clincher:
- Ceremonial first pitch: Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale
- Nation's colors: The Harris County Sheriff's Office Color Guard
- National Anthem: Andy Grammer
- Play Ball call: George Strait
ESPN contributed to this report.
2022 World Series results and schedule: Astros lead 3-2
- Game 1: Phillies 6, Astros 5 (10)
- Game 2: Astros 5, Phillies 2
- Game 3: Phillies 7, Astros 0
- Game 4: Astros 5, Phillies 0
- Game 5: Astros 3, Phillies 2
- Game 6: at Houston, Saturday, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 7*: at Houston, Sunday, 7:03 p.m.
* if necessary
More Astros stories during 2022 World Series run:
- Astros pitchers Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia rock hair extensions for MLB postseason hairdos
- Astros' star Yordan Alvarez family sees him play in postseason for the first time
- Rally nuns return to Minute Maid Park to cheer on Houston Astros
- Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
- Houston restaurant's potty humor comes at Yankees' expense
- Bronx Bombers vs. Bayou City: Looking at the Astros-Yankees rivalry
- Major League melting pot: Looking at the demographics of the Houston Astros
- Astros' Yordan Alvarez merchandise flying off shelves in wake of playoff heroics
- Astros fan claims to have quit job to attend ALCS Game 2
- Bizarre moment during ALCS Game 2 after Astros fan storms field to take selfie with Altuve
- Gone with the wind: Yankees manager says Minute Maid Park's roof open 'kind of killed us'
- Houston sweeps for a 4th trip to the World Series
- Astros land in Houston ahead of World Series
- 2022 MLB World Series, 42 years in the making
- World Series tickets already selling out before Houston clinches ALCS
- Houston won't host just 1 Philadelphia team on World Series week
- Astros watch parties return as World Series tickets range $600-$17K
- Jeremy Peña stops by Irma's in downtown Houston after returning from clinching World Series berth
- Cheer on the Astros advancing to the World Series by eating a 25-cent themed doughnut
- Ghouls and grand slams? The neighborhood around Minute Maid Park could be haunted
- Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is a twin and grew up a Phillies fan
- Meet the family owned tailor business responsible for the Astros World Series jerseys
- Business owner talks about her success creating sports apparel, catching Astros player's attention
- Astros pitcher Lance McCullers' wife says they don't pay mind to haters anymore
- 'I don't like to jinx myself': Astros wives say they won't do this if their husband loses a big game
- Astros, Phillies work with sleep specialist for better routine leading up to World Series
- World Series run didn't stop Astros and their families from trick-or-treating this year!
- Astros' Justin Verlander explains why he gave Phillies fans the middle finger
- Astros' Alex Bregman's impressive stats are all thanks to his baby boy
- Astros ace Lance McCullers, Jr. opens up about life in The H
- Meet the man responsible for bringing Astros' pitching aces to Houston