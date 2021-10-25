Houston Astros

Print your own card to play Astros World Series 2021 bingo

What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans, it's time to have some fun! The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years, and you can feel the excitement all over H-Town.

You've got your watch party planned, picked out your favorite gear and you're all set to cheer on the 'Stros.

Even before the first pitch of the Fall Classic, you can make things interesting with your own version of World Series bingo.

DOWNLOAD AN ASTROS BINGO CARD TO PRINT OUT AND PLAY AT HOME!





