Astros fan favorite Lance McCullers Jr. opens 2nd coffee and cocktails spot, with 2 more on the way

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston coffee shop and cocktail bar revealed an ambitious plan that will take it from one location to four in the coming months. Maven Coffee + Cocktails - a beverage concept that counts Astros fan favorite Lance McCullers Jr. as one of its partners - just opened its second location with two more on the way soon.

McCullers and his business partners Juan Carlos Martinez de Aldecoa and Blake Fertitta opened the first Maven this summer at Minute Maid Park as part of their Rex Hospitality company. It quickly developed a following for its cold brew coffee as well as coffee-based cocktails such as the carajillo and frozen espresso martini.

Maven has already built on that success with a new location at Toyota Center that opened for the Rockets home opened against the Golden State Warriors. They'll follow that up with an outpost at the upcoming Thompson Hotel that opens next month in the Allen mixed-use development and the brand's first brick and mortar location in Sawyer Yards that will open in early 2024.

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.