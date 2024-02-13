Calling all veterans! Are you looking to start a business? Here's where to start

The program, Biz2Empower, offers hands-on experience with networking, financing, and business strategizing for veterans looking to build their own businesses.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Veterans looking to start or build their own businesses can get some help through a program called Biz2Empower.

Tiko Hausman helps run the program and said it offers hands-on experience with networking, financing, and business strategizing.

Veteran and small business owner Quami Bingham also said it gives former service members the skills needed to enter the workforce successfully.

"Coming out of the military, you find out that although there are opportunities for veterans, there are some stigmas that the public might not understand about working with people who have served," Bingham said. "Since coming out of the program, I've been able to achieve being awarded a contract with some schools out of east Texas and building supplier relationships."

Anyone interested in signing up for Biz2Empower can sign up next week here.

