Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers, Jr. debut new hard seltzer

Astros superstars Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers, Jr. have launched a new hard seltzer -- called ThreeSun -- available exclusively on draft at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company (2101 Summer St.), which has crafted the beverage. The launch comes just in time for Game 1 of the Astros' World Series showdown against the Atlanta Braves.
Fans can post up at the brewery -- affectionately known as BuffBrew -- for Game 1 starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. BuffBrew and ThreeSun will host special ThreeSun World Series watch parties, which will run through each game of the entire series.
