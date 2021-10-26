Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers, Jr. debut new hard seltzer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10618983" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Long ignored and often forgotten, an empty site along Houston's Buffalo Bayou in 5th Ward is being reimagined by a 150-acre development called East River. This is what it will look like.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians ready to raise a glass to the Houston Astros and the team's return to the World Series now have a new, grand-slam local option -- one created by two of the hottest players in Major League Baseball.Astros superstars Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers, Jr. have launched a new hard seltzer -- called ThreeSun -- available exclusively on draft at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company (2101 Summer St.), which has crafted the beverage. The launch comes just in time for Game 1 of the Astros' World Series showdown against the Atlanta Braves.Fans can post up at the brewery -- affectionately known as BuffBrew -- for Game 1 starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. BuffBrew and ThreeSun will host special ThreeSun World Series watch parties, which will run through each game of the entire series.