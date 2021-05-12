Houston's own River Walk? See what's going up along Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Long ignored and often forgotten, an empty site along Houston's Buffalo Bayou in Fifth Ward is being reimagined by a 150-acre development called East River.It is a project that will be similar to City Centre at I-10 and the West Sam Houston Tollway.The new, multi-million dollar development will be a mix of retail, living spaces and offices with access to walking trails along Buffalo Bayou.Right now, bee hives are probably the busiest spot at East River right now, but work on the 150-acre site is about to begin in earnest.Groundbreaking should happen this summer for the first of four phases of what will be a mixed-use retail, shopping and living space."We are really focused on creating a very walkable, inviting, outdoor environment in all our project. There will also be 360 multi-family units," said Anna Deans with Houston-based developers Midway.East River will offer incredible views of downtown.The development is in Fifth Ward across the bayou from Minute Maid Park, bordered by Jensen Drive to the east, Clinton Drive to the north, and Buffalo Bayou to the south.Of course, if you build by the bayou, people are going to wonder about the potential for flooding.Developers say the area did not flood during Hurricane Harvey, and they've worked with local and federal officials to make sure the project does not suffer from future rain events."We are very fortunate. While it seems counterintuitive being located on the bayou, it is actually high and dry," said Deans.If you go to the site right now, you will see a giant mural where people are already taking selfies, and there is a temporary drive-in theater.The entire project will take several years to complete.