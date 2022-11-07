Everything you need to know about Astros' Championship Parade in downtown Houston today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our Houston Astros brought home the World Series title, and now it's time to celebrate!

If you're going downtown for the Championship Parade, you'll need to know where you're going. It's expected to be extremely crowded.

The 1.7-mile parade will begin at noon on Monday at Preston Street and Smith Street, go through the heart of downtown, passing City Hall, and continue all the way down to Tuam Street and Smith Street.

Smith, Louisiana and Bagby will all be shut down due to the parade route.

"The fans support us. And seeing that place erupt was spectacular," Astros owner Jim Crane said in reference to Saturday's win. "Have a safe day and enjoy the championship."

Expect Houston police to be present along the parade route. Houston fire officials will also stage medical crews in the area.

Officials urge attendees to pack lots of water due to Monday's warm forecast. You can see Monday's complete forecast here.

Getting to the parade

City officials urge attendees to arrive early and to take advantage of ridesharing agencies, Houston METRO, or even carpool.

To help ease congestion in and around downtown, METRO rides are free all day on Monday.

"Please take advantage of METRO tomorrow. I ask that everyone be on their best behavior. Showcase the best of what this city is all about. It's our turn to be appreciative and celebrate them," Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Rideshare locations:

Roast Square Memorial Park

Allen's Landing

Eleanor Tinsley Park

Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart

The rideshare locations are a few blocks away from the parade route, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes and plan to do some walking.

You can see the parade map and ridesharing options on METRO's website.

Regular bus routes and schedules in the downtown area will be detoured. Afternoon park and ride service will be delayed at least an hour and won't begin until 4 p.m.

The green and purple METRO lines will have adjusted service. There will be no service between the EADO station and the theater district.

