Volunteers and crews work to clean debris in Baytown after destructive tornado

Baytown residents' homes were destroyed by southeast Texas' severe storms Tuesday. Today, volunteers and crews worked to clean up the tornado's aftermath.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown was another city hit hard by the storm system on Tuesday. Some residents lost power and are now trying to pick up what's left of their belongings.

Early indication is that Weaver Street off Bayway Drive took the brunt of Tuesday's tornado. According to Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo, at least 12 homes were completely destroyed or damaged. Three people were extracted and rescued from their house once the storm passed.

Eyewitness News was there as neighbors tried to sort through their possessions and clean up what they could.

City crews worked alongside CenterPoint Energy to clear downed trees and power lines most of the day. By dusk, Weaver Street was clear enough to pass.

"The area is secured by the Baytown Police Department. So, anybody who wants to come into the area to sightsee, this is not the place to be right now. We're trying to get this removed. All the debris was removed as quickly as possible," Capetillo said.

For neighbors, Tuesday was one of the worst days of their lives, but they're thankful. So far, in Baytown, there are no reports of serious injuries or deaths. Ernesto Salinas was working in a nearby factory when he said it suddenly got quiet and dark.

"My aunt was pretty shaken up. Her car is smashed up. She has full coverage, luckily, but they had a trailer there that's parked that probably moved 20 to 30 yards where it was originally," he explained.

When catastrophe hits, Houston and surrounding areas band together and help each other. Residents saw that in Baytown Wednesday, whether it was sharing tools, picking up limbs out of neighbors' yards, or church volunteers helping clear debris.

