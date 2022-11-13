Apartment catches on fire after gas-line hit in east Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Video captured an apartment building in flames after a gas-line was hit in east Houston overnight.
Houston fire crews said a gas-line was hit on the exterior of the apartment on Everton Street near Sherman Street and Milby Street.
Officials said all residents were able to get out and no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
