Apartment catches on fire after gas-line hit in east Houston, officials say

Video shows fire crews putting out flames that ignited after a gas-line was hit on the outside of an apartment building on Everton Street near Sherman and Milby.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Video captured an apartment building in flames after a gas-line was hit in east Houston overnight.

Houston fire crews said a gas-line was hit on the exterior of the apartment on Everton Street near Sherman Street and Milby Street.

Officials said all residents were able to get out and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

