WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Houston Intercontinental Airport runway briefly closed after report of trespasser on tarmac

Briana Conner Image
ByBriana Conner KTRK logo
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 3:16AM
Houston Intercontinental reports security breach impacting runway
EMBED <>More Videos

A runway was shut down briefly Tuesday evening after a report of an unauthorized person on a runway at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Operations at Bush Intercontinental Airport weren't impacted despite a response to a reported person trespassing on the tarmac Tuesday evening.

Houston Airports System said a woman was on runway 15L - one of the five serving the airport - causing a closure of the tarmac for about 15 minutes.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

The apparent trespasser was taken into custody at about 8:40 p.m.

It was not immediately known how the person made it on the tarmac, or who that person is, but authorities believe she wasn't a passenger on a flight.

Tuesday's incident came about two months after an unrelated intrusion by a police chase suspect. In that incident, investigators said a man used a box truck to crash through the gates at IAH.

It wasn't until an airport employee on a luggage trolley helped block the suspect from hitting an airplane. Court documents identified the suspect in the April ordeal as Karl Hollis.

SEE MORE: Bush Airport employee used luggage trolley to block chase suspect, records say

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW