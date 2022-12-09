Liberty County chairman bonded out of jail, accused of stealing $33,000 from CARES Act

Klint Bush was arrested Thursday but has bonded out of jail. The charges center around $33,000 that the local district attorney claims were stolen from the CARES Act.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A member of the Liberty County Housing Authority Board is out on bond after being accused of stealing thousands of federal dollars.

Klint Bush was arrested Thursday after search warrants were executed at his home and the Liberty County Housing Authority office.

Both locations were raided by the Texas Rangers, who are part of the month-long investigation that was started when someone tipped off authorities last fall. Details are slim on what exactly they were looking for.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Liberty County housing authority chairman arrested, records show

Records show Bush is charged with theft of property and abuse of official capacity.

The charges center around $33,000 that the local district attorney claims were stolen from the CARES Act.

The Liberty County DA's office held a press conference Friday morning to address Bush's arrest.

"The result of the investigation were the two search warrants - one at the home of Bush and the second at the Liberty County Housing Authority that were executed simultaneously," Honorable Jennifer L. Bergman said.

Investigators from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of the Inspector General were also involved.

We also learned Bush is connected with two other county departments - The Emergency Services for District 7 and he is also the county's election's administrator.

The DA said the investigation is ongoing and it's unclear if those departments are involved.

Attorney Michelle Mangum-Merendino speaking for Bush said he did not take any money.

"As she explained, these are accounting issues. At the end of the day what will be discovered is that Mr. Bush obtained and maintained absolutely zero benefit from any of this," Mangum-Merendino said.

Bush has bonded out of jail. ABC13 has reached out to him for comment on the charges but has not received a response.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Houston City Council member questions city's CARES Act spending