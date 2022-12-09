Liberty County housing authority chairman arrested, records show

Klint Bush is accused of theft of property greater or equal to $30,000 to $150,000 and abuse of official capacity, records show.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A chairman of the Housing Authority Board in Liberty County has been arrested after allegations of abuse of official capacity, according to records.

Klint Bush was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was executed, the Liberty County District Attorney's Office confirmed. His arrest comes after an investigation by the Texas Rangers and the HUD Office of the Inspector General.

Records show Bush was charged in one county with theft of property greater or equal to $30,000 to $150,000 and abuse of official capacity.

Details of the allegations were not immediately released.

The Liberty County District Attorney's Office said it will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Friday to address Bush's arrest.