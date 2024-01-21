3 people killed after home in Galveston goes up in flames, officials say

Galveston firefighters said three people were killed in a house fire, where video shows the family home on Sealy Avenue in flames.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a fire tore through a home in Galveston on Sunday morning.

The Galveston Fire Department said the home on Sealy Avenue at 12th Street went up in flames at about 7:30 a.m.

An ABC13 viewer sent us a video of the single-family home blazing as Galveston firefighters worked to tame the fire.

Asst. Chief Richie Pearson confirmed with Eyewitness News that three people died in the house fire.

Pearson said investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire.

