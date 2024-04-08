ABC13 speaks with candidates for Texas House District 146 in preparation for primary runoff

The Texas House District 146 represents close to 200,000 Harris County residents southwest of downtown Houston. The winner of the runoff on May 28 likely wins the seat in a heavily Democratic district.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- State Representative Shawn Thierry made national news during the last legislative session. Thierry, a Democrat, sided with Republicans on bills that drew challengers into the race and her fight to remain the nominee and keep her seat is a tough one.

Thierry seeks a fifth term in the House but faces a tough challenge after well-publicized votes that critics considered anti-LGBTQ. They included votes with Republicans to limit certain sexually explicit books and a ban on trans minors receiving gender transitional care.

They are votes she says she would make again.

"It was a vote to protect children under the age of 18 from having body-altering surgeries, irreversible surgeries to change their sex and to me, it was a Democratic value," Thierry said. "I am honored to serve, and I have delivered to this district."

She faces a community organizer in Lauren Ashley Simmons, who finished first in the March primary. The six percent that challenger Ashton Woods garnered, prevented the others from reaching the 50% plus one threshold needed to avoid the May runoff.

Simmons never saw herself running for office but believes she can deliver what the district wants from its representative.

"Advocacy work and working in my community is something I've always done," Simmons told ABC13. "From raising the minimum wage to expanding access to healthcare, there are so many issues that are intricately connected to the occurrences in the Capitol."

House District 146 represents close to 200,000 Harris County residents southwest of downtown Houston. It's a diverse district that is 45% black and 30% Hispanic.

"The scoreboard is back at zero," Simmons said. "None of this transfers over. That 49.5% erased it and got it out of your mind. We know that we can do it. Let's make sure we're not resting on our laurels in any way. I think being a working-class person myself and being an organizer means spending a considerable amount of time talking to people."

Thierry sees it as an opportunity to refocus her message.

"I have passed numbers of bills that people can really feel the impact on their lives every day. I believe in real results, not rhetoric," Thierry said. "We have an opportunity to go back and set the record straight and let voters know the truth about how I have been delivering to the district for seven years."

