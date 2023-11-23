Magnolia fire officials share hot oil disposal warning after dumpster ignited on Thanksgiving

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- As you get cooking for the holidays, you might want to think twice about where you dump your hot oil after a dumpster caught fire on Thursday.

The Magnolia Fire Department warned the community on Thanksgiving, sharing pictures of the incident on their Facebook page.

The department's images showed a barely green dumpster after most of it burnt off in the fire.

Officials urge you to dispose of your hot oil appropriately.

According to the City of Houston's solid waste management department, you should never have grease poured down the drain.

Instead, city officials ask you to store it in an empty coffee can, empty milk carton, or similar container (with a lid so it doesn't pour out), letting it cool or chill until it hardens, and toss the container out.

ABC13 has also previously reported on how to avoid a frying disaster when cooking your turkey.

We found that one of the most important tips is never to put a frozen turkey in the deep fryer because oil and water do not mix.

Experts from HFD show us how a lack of preparation and care could ruin your holiday turkey dinner.

