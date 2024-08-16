Authorities said Airline near West Road is expected to be closed for hours after Friday morning's incident.

4 injured after large fire at N. Houston flea market sends thick, black smoke into the air

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large fire at a north Houston flea market that sent a large smoke plume into the air Friday morning has left at least four people injured, according to officials.

The Little York Fire Department responded to the Airline and West Road incident just off I-45. SkyEye flew over the active scene, showing crews battling the heavy smoke across the commercial area, which appeared to be at the Tia Pancha Flea Market.

Fire officials confirmed one firefighter was taken to the hospital for burns and another for heat exhaustion. A fire marshal office employee was also treated for heat exhaustion.

A man who may have been shopping or selling at the market was also hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

As a result of the cleanup, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that Airline near West would be closed for four to five hours.

Gonzalez said traffic was being rerouted down West Road.

How the fire started remains unclear.

