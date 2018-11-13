18-year-old killed and 15-year-old grazed by bullet identified as Lamar HS students

HPD and HISD discuss the fatal shooting near Lamar HS.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for three suspects after an 18-year-old Lamar High School student was found shot to death near campus.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said two students from Lamar High school were targeted while walking in the 2800 block of Bammel Lane.

Police said three suspects walked up to the students and one suspect wearing a mask and black hoodie started firing shots.

The 18-year-old was shot multiple times, and transported to the hospital where he later died. The other victim, a 15-year-old, was grazed with a bullet and transported to the hospital in stable condition.



The Houston Police Department believes the three suspects targeted the 18-year-old high school student.

HPD's assistant chief Troy Finner said the suspect stood over the 18-year-old male and continued to fire shots before jumping into a black Subaru and fleeing the scene.

Officials say the shooting did not occur on campus.

During Tuesday's press conference, HISD officials said all after school activities at Lamar High School and Jack Yates High School would be canceled.

This incident comes less than a week after two Lamar High School teens were killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

Two teens who were killed in an apparent murder-suicide died from gunshot wounds to the head.



The suspects are described as three young males wearing all black, driving a black Subaru with the back passenger window covered with a black plastic bag.

Police are urging anyone in the community with information regarding the suspects to call the Houston Police Department.

