HCA hospitals experience software complications with Meditech, delaying access to patient data

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HCA Hospitals nationwide have delayed access to patient data after medical charting software Meditech completely went down.

A spokesperson for HCA told Eyewitness News that the delay came during a software upgrade with one of their vendors on Wednesday morning.

"We experienced a complication which is affecting some of our systems, including causing a delay in access to patient data," the spokesperson said in a statement.

HCA said the issue did not come from a cyber-attack and they do not believe the delay came from malicious intent.

The software shutdown primarily affects their facilities in Texas and has not impacted patient care, according to HCA.

The hospital said they are using other systems and processes in the meantime.

HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

"We are working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible," HCA said in a statement. "We appreciate the patience and diligence of our caregivers, who continue to provide quality care at our facilities."

