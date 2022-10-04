CHI Health Systems 'IT security incident': Houston's St. Luke's impacted by nationwide outage

Have an appointment with St. Luke's? You might not be able to see it through. Here's why.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You might not see an appointment through on Tuesday if you're being seen at a St. Luke's Health facility.

The hospital system serving the Houston area confirmed that its parent company CommonSprit Health is managing an "IT security incident" that's impacting some of its facilities nationwide.

"As a precautionary step, we have taken certain IT systems offline, which may include electronic health record (EHR) systems and other systems. Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption," a St. Luke's statement read in part.

The health system adds that some patients should expect appointments to be rescheduled and direct communication from their provider or care facility if they're impacted.

"Our hospitals are operational," a St. Luke's representative told ABC13.

The IT security incident is also impacting CHI Health facilities elsewhere, including Nebraska, where the health system serves the state's largest city Omaha.

The health system could not elaborate on the extent of the security incident, including whether any information was exposed.

Back in June, St. Luke's Health informed patients that a "cybersecurity event" may have exposed some individuals' protected health information, including names, Social Security numbers, addresses and birth dates.

