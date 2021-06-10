clear creek isd

37 new Clear Creek ISD grads already signed on for health care jobs

EMBED

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just weeks after graduation, a new celebration was held for 37 Clear Creek ISD students who are signing up to work with HCA Houston at facilities across the area.

They each completed a health science program at their high schools to prepare them, and a signing event was held to honor them.

HCA Houston CEO Clear Lake Todd Caliva says this is a win for students, patients and their business, as more and more current health care workers are leaving the area to take higher-paying jobs elsewhere.

"As you look at the health care shortages across the state, across the country, you have to be innovative," he said.

Caliva said HCA has similar partnerships with other area high schools and colleges to sign on new employees while they're just beginning to look for careers.

Students were offered part or full time jobs. Some of them even received $1,000 signing bonuses. Many of them are enrolling in college courses as they work with HCA.

The high school programs spanned five weeks, and students were required to complete then before being offered HCA positions.

Erica Blain's daughter Madison signed on this week. Erica is a longtime health care worker, and Madison credits her mom as her career inspiration.

"I've been in health care since I graduated high school as well. So, she's following in mom's steps, too," Erica said.
