animal cruelty

Police offering $5,000 reward after horse found dumped on side of road in Brookshire

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA is offering a reward for anyone with information about a horse who witnesses say was dumped on the side of a road in Brookshire.

Investigators say the horse, which was severely emaciated, was found off of 11th Street and Highway 359 on Friday.

The SPCA said a $5,000 reward was donated by a fellow horse lover for anyone with information.

Equine veterinarian Dr. Virgina DeChant said the 16-year-old mare is tough and showing a strong will to live.

"Considering the horrible condition she is in, and how much she has apparently suffered, she is one tough girl," said DeChant.

In addition to starvation, DeChant said the horse's coat is matted with manure and the lack of farrier care has been causing pain to her feet and tendons.

The rescue organization has already introduced a slow re-feeding plan, and will provide a therapeutic hoof treatment during her rehabilitation.

The Brookshire Police Department and the Houston SPCA are asking anyone with information to please email the Houston SPCA at info@houstonspca.org or call Brookshire Police Department at 281-375-5000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrookshirehorsesanimal crueltyanimal compassion teamspcaanimal abuseanimal rescuetexas newsrescueanimalanimal newspet rescueanimalsanimal rightsanimal hospital
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Neighbors left with feeding dogs abandoned by owner
Houston SPCA releases animal abuse videos to educate public
Boy leaves puppy at shelter to protect it from abusive father
2 dogs found severely emaciated on Houston's south side
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No charges for woman who drove over graves at Houston cemetery
COVID-19 impact on Houston: 3,000 city workers face furloughs
Joel Cowley departing as RodeoHouston president/CEO
Rodeo cowboy among multiple people killed in head-on crash
Severe storms possible Tuesday northwest of Houston
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Scientists studying most common coronavirus strand in Houston
Show More
Husband and wife team wanted in up to 100 crimes in 4 years
Nurse shares biggest fear after helping in NYC COVID-19 fight
Texas district checking social media for AP exam cheating
Houston 'furious' as state plans to take over Harvey program
Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in Texas
More TOP STORIES News