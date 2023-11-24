Humble police and animal control officers are searching for who is responsible for tying a dog to a dumpster, resulting in its death on Wednesday.

Dog dies after being tied to dumpster where it choked to death, police say

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Humble police and animal control officers are searching for who is responsible for tying a dog to a dumpster, resulting in its death on Wednesday in front of the city animal shelter, according to officials.

Officials say police were called out to the City of Humble Animal Shelter at 240 Dennis Street on Friday regarding a harmed dog at around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to surveillance footage, a walked from First Street onto Dennis Street, eventually reaching the animal shelter building. Once there, she allegedly tied the dog to the dumpster in front of Humble Animal Control. The dog struggled when she left, causing the rope to tighten around its neck, ultimately leading to the animal's death.

Due to the image quality from the surveillance footage, the police department is working to enhance the visuals to help the identification process.

The suspect is wanted for questioning in connection to the animal's death.

Animal control officers and the Humble Police Department seek the public's help in identifying the person responsible.

Anyone with details about this incident should contact dispatch at 281-446-7127 to provide information to Sgt. Peters.