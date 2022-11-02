27-year-old gunman may have defended mom from ex-boyfriend when shots fired, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials say a man was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend's son in northwest Houston on Monday, Oct. 31.

Deputies responded to multiple reports of gunshots at about 6:20 a.m. near 12100 Mountain Daisy. When they arrived at the neighborhood, deputies say the victim, Joseph Wiltz, had suffered a gunshot wound and they provided lifesaving measures.

Wiltz was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

After investigating, officials revealed that Wiltz came to his ex-girlfriend's house and began assaulting her, stemming from domestic violence.

Official say that the woman's son, 27-year-old Javon Small, stepped outside of the home and saw Wiltz trying to get his mother out of her car. Small shot the suspect when he fell off the car and began approaching him.

The full case was presented to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, who declined to file any charges in the case. The case will be presented to a grand jury for review.

The case is listed as a justifiable homicide.