Homeowner shoots man in front driveway, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Thursday evening.The shooting happened in the driveway of a home on Sherwood Forest in northwest Houston around 5 p.m.It appears the victim went to the home and got into some kind of altercation with the homeowner, according to police. At some point, police said the homeowner fired a single shot at the man, hitting him.Paramedics took the man to a hospital for surgery.HPD investigators are on scene looking for any surveillance video that might've captured the incident.The case will be referred to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to see if any charges will be filed.