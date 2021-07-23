shooting

Homeowner shoots man in front driveway, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Homeowner shoots man in front driveway, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the driveway of a home on Sherwood Forest in northwest Houston around 5 p.m.

It appears the victim went to the home and got into some kind of altercation with the homeowner, according to police. At some point, police said the homeowner fired a single shot at the man, hitting him.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for surgery.

HPD investigators are on scene looking for any surveillance video that might've captured the incident.

The case will be referred to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to see if any charges will be filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentintrudergun safetyshootingman shotinvestigationgunsinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
2 shot during argument at auto shop in Spring Branch, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News