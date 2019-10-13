Homeowner arrested after 3 found shot to death in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner in Liberty County is facing capital murder charges after deputies found three men shot to death inside a home.According to the sheriff's office, Andrew Bass, 30, was arrested early Sunday morning after deputies were called to a residence for a possible home burglary on County Road 4010 in the south county.After they found the three bodies, deputies determined foul play was involved and identified Bass as a suspect.He was arrested and booked into Liberty County Jail.Authorities identified two of three victims as Walter Clifford Brown, 54, and Christopher Allen Wells, 20, both of Dayton. The third man's identity remained pending, as of Sunday night.It was not immediately clear if a burglary actually took place.Deputies continue to investigate the incident. They urge anyone with additional information on the case to call the sheriff's office at 936-336-4500.