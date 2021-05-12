rescue

College students rescued when boat made of buckets, kiddie pools drifts out to sea

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal students rescued when homemade boat drifts out to sea

SANTA BARBARA, California -- Two students in their 20s with more creativity than common sense had to be rescued off the Santa Barbara coast when their homemade boat made from buckets and kiddie pools drifted out into the ocean.

The two men had built their un-seaworthy craft by using duct tape to lash together 20 Home Depot buckets and two plastic kiddie pools on a piece of plywood.

They went out on the water off Isla Vista around 2 a.m. Saturday.



They had a paddle but no wetsuits. It didn't take long before the tide had pushed their "boat" out too far from shore and they were unable to make their way back, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.

Fortunately, someone spotted them floating out on the water before they got too far. Authorities were notified and they were rescued within about 30 minutes.

No alcohol was involved, says the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which referred to the incident as "Nautical Nonsense."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacollege studentsboating safetywater rescuerescueboating
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Truck falls 100 feet off I-610 ramp before bursting into flames
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
Body found floating in Brays Bayou in SE Houston
Reba McEntire rescued from OK building after staircase collapse
TOP STORIES
Domino's pizza delivery driver shot multiple times, HPD says
Search enters 3rd day for missing 3-year-old Grimes County boy
Meeting to expose housing director exposes little about housing deal
Headed to an Astros playoff game? Watch where you park
Big weekend traffic closures to avoid in and around Houston
Ozone remains unhealthy Friday, rain returns next week
Woman battling COVID-19 denied ICU visit from pastor, family says
Show More
Tesla moving California headquarters to Austin
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
SBISD says it banned book over its content, not over LGBTQ character
Baby at center of SWAT standoff safe, dad in custody, HPD says
Officers shot at while going after robbery suspects, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News