Homeless woman records tent being vandalized by shovel-wielding neighbors: 'They were full of hate'

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a homeless woman filmed several people armed with shovels and knives vandalizing her tent in Houston's First Ward.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Aurora Rodriguez said she was inside the tent sleeping the night of Jan. 11 when two men and a woman descended on her campsite.

"You're on (expletive) illegal property, so get the (expletive) out," a man is heard saying on the video.

RELATED: 2 wanted suspects accused of punching man who was sleeping in car in southeast Houston

At one point, Rodriguez told ABC13 that she was hit in the head with a shovel.

"I feel sad for those people," Stephanie Onorato, who's been helping Rodriguez over the years, said. "I feel sad that they thought it was OK to treat her like that. They lack something. They lack empathy."

Police confirmed they took a report from Rodriguez matching the account she provided to Eyewitness News, adding that they're reviewing her video to identify suspects.

"They were full of hate. When I (did) nothing to them," Rodriguez said. But several people living on Johnson Street claim Rodriguez has been bothering them.

Multiple complaints have been filed with the city about her tent and dog, and several people accuse her of stealing from them.

"Our neighbors here noticed that they've taken her electricity and water. The neighbors over here have noticed several packages missing," Paul Abraham said.

RELATED: Advocates shed light on safety risk to people experiencing homelessness after man beaten to death





Rodriguez denies stealing, and she hasn't been charged with theft.

"My hope is that people will see that hate is not the answer when someone's down. When someone's down, you lift them up and help them," she said.

For updates on this story, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.