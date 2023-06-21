Police said the suspects tried to rob the man, but when he told them he was homeless and had no cash, they punched him in the face multiple times.

2 wanted suspects accused of punching man who was sleeping in car in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New video shows two people wanted for assaulting a man who was sleeping in his car near a convenience store in southeast Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood.

Houston police said the incident happened in the 9200 block of Scott Street around 11:30 p.m. on June 5.

Investigators released surveillance video of the incident on Tuesday in hopes that someone might recognize the suspects.

According to HPD, the victim said he noticed two men walking up to his car, so he stepped out to see what they wanted.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded his money, HPD said.

The victim told the men that he was homeless and didn't have any cash. That's when the suspects assaulted him by punching him in the face multiple times, HPD said.

The two suspects ran off after the assault, investigators said.

Both suspects are described as a Black males, 17 to 23 years old, 5'10" to 6'1" and 160 to 180 pounds. One suspect wore a blue jacket and orange pants and the other wore dark clothing.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.