STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Top-rated robot vacuums under $300

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez breaks down the top-rated robot vacuums. (KTRK)

By
Robotic vacuums are dropping in price, which means it could become more affordable to buy one of the tiny cleaners for your own home.

Consumer Reports found three robo-vacs that do a great job and cost less than $300.

The Eufy RoboVac 11 impressed testers. It received a score of 'Excellent' on the carpet test and didn't leave behind a lot of debris.

However, it did become entangled in rug fringe. You can find this model for about $250 on Amazon.

For about $270 at Walmart, you can get the iRobot Roomba 618.

This vacuum didn't do well cleaning near its charging station, which might require you to do extra cleaning.

But this iRobot model did do well on bare floors, picked up debris in edge and corner tests and didn't have a problem with rug tassels.

The Shark Ion 720 also does a great job on bare floors.

It's also excellent when it comes to navigating, skirting around furniture and electrical cords.

Beware if you have pets that shed, though.

The vacuum dragged fur around on the carpet and took a couple tries before picking it up. This model is about $290 on Amazon.

Keep in mind, robo-vacs can help with daily pickups, but they aren't designed to deep clean like regular vacuums.

You can read about the Consumer Reports tests and see more top-rated vacuums here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homestretch your dollarconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Rating the best food options if you eat breakfast on-the-go
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
More stretch your dollar
HOME & GARDEN
Turn to Ted: Delivery leads to flooded garage
Owner of troubled home foundation company dies
City gives elevation company 30 days to lift flood-damaged homes
Lawsuit: Tax money paying for apartments that keep flooding
13 Investigates finds red flags in home elevation company's past
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News