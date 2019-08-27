Making household appliances last longer is easier than you think

Consumer Reports says according to a 2018 survey, they estimate 40 percent of refrigerators purchased between 2008 and 2018 will develop problems or break within the first five years.
Every six months, you'll want to lightly vacuum the condenser coils. They can be found in the back or bottom of the fridge. The coils collect dust, dirt, hair and other debris that can restrict their ability to dissipate heat. It's also a simple way to make sure the cold air is staying inside.
For your stove, you want to make sure to clean up any spills as soon as you're done cooking.
Burned-on spills not only become harder to remove with time, but they can also damage a glass top. On a gas stove top, those spills can clog ignition parts, preventing burners from lighting correctly. You can simply use a paper towel dipped in water and soap to wipe them off.
If your oven has a self-clean cycle, be sure to use it! Make sure to remove all items inside before starting the cycle, including the racks. Keep the oven door closed and allow the cycle to run for about two to six hours.
Once the cycle is complete, you might need to open your oven door and wipe away any residue with a sponge and warm water.
If you're lining your stove with foil to catch spills, stop. Consumer Reports says this is a total 'no-no.' The foil can melt in place and you'll never get it off.
How long should a dishwasher last? Consumer Reports says about 10 years, according to most of the 20-plus manufacturers they asked. Your dishwasher collects all sorts of residue from each cycle, so you'll want to clean the seal between the dishwasher door and the tub.
If your dishwasher begins to smell, it's likely time to clean its manual filter.
Consumer Reports experts recommend you heed the advice in the instruction manual. If you're not sure whether you have a manual filter or a self-cleaning filter, that manual can become your go-to.
