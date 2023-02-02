Suspect wanted in 4 robberies commits more crimes before being arrested in NW Harris Co.: Deputies

A suspect who was wanted in four different robberies before going on a chase and committing a home invasion was arrested, Harris Co. deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect who was wanted in four different robberies was finally taken into custody after a chase, shooting, and at least two home invasions Thursday morning in northwest Harris County.

The sheriff's office said in a tweet just before 11:15 a.m. that it all started when investigators were serving a warrant to the suspect, who was wanted for four aggravated robberies, at the 7900 block of Rumbling Wood Ct.

While serving the warrant, the suspect got into a vehicle and took off.

A deputy shot at him, but no one was hit.

The suspect later crashed at the 7100 block of Smilingwood Lane and then allegedly committed two home invasions before deputies arrested him.

Internal Affairs Division, homicide and the district attorney's office are all investigating.

We are working to find out more information about the crimes the suspect was wanted for.