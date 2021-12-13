Home prices increased in November

HOUSTON, Texas -- As active listings declined in Houston, total property sales saw positive growth, rebounding after a slow October.Single-family home sales increased 3.9% compared to last November with 8,320 houses sold this last month, according to a November market update from the Houston Association of Realtors.Total dollar volume showed one of the largest year-to-date changes, increasing 20.6%; total active listings fell 13.3% compared to November 2020, according to the report.Average and median home prices climbed after a market dip last month, although average prices still fell below their peak this last summer.With a 5.6% change since last November, total property sales totaled 10,216 for the previous month."Throughout the pandemic, the Houston housing market has been unpredictably strong, and November was no exception," HAR Chair Richard Miranda said in the news release. "We remain on track for a record 2021, and the Greater Houston Partnership sees positive conditions for local employment going into 2022."