'The Light Park' returns to Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring and in Katy

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The holiday season is almost here, and this week, "The Light Park" is returning to Hurricane Harbor Splashtown.
They say everything is bigger and better in Texas, and this year, guests can experience the world's largest 700-foot animated LED tunnels.
"The Light Park" showcases more than 1 million LED lights throughout its one-mile light show and musical experience. But this year, the festivity is increasing as a new park will also open in Katy at Typhoon Texas Water Park
The parks will feature a unique light show synced and choreographed to holiday music on its dedicated stations.
The lights return on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
For more information, you can visit the park's website.
