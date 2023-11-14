Pediatrician shares tips on how to keep your kids healthy while traveling this holiday season

Visiting family for the holidays can be a daunting task. ABC13 spoke with a doctor who shares how you can keep your children healthy while traveling.

Are you one of the many people traveling for Thanksgiving this year? Whether you're hitting the road or catching a flight, one doctor ABC13 spoke to suggests there are some things parents should avoid before departing.

"One of the most common questions I get in the clinic when I have a family that's going to travel is, 'Can I give my child Benadryl to help them sleep on the plane or the car?' I always tell them, 'Absolutely not,'" Dr. Alexis Javier, a pediatrician with Children's Memorial Hermann, told us.

Dr. Javier said to delay a nap or travel at a time that is best for your child's natural schedule instead. It's also important to know your medical care options like where your closest emergency and urgent care is located.

Also, make sure your insurance card is updated. If you're going to a place where you won't have access to medical care, Dr. Javier said there's always telehealth, but it's important to find someone who specializes in pediatrics because medical dosages are different.

"Sometimes the way the disease presents in children is so much more different than in people who are older," she said.

Making sure your child is up to date on their vaccines is another one of Dr. Javier's tips, and she says to keep in mind some countries may require additional shots before entering. As far as boosting your child's immune system with vitamins or supplements, it's sometimes an option, but you want to double check with your doctor.

The best way to keep children healthy includes the usual balanced diet, fruits and vegetables, good sleep, and handwashing.

