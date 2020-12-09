Tipping delivery workers extra this holiday season can go a long way

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 'Tis the season to give a little extra to the people who are making your life a little easier.We are talking about giving a tip to delivery drivers and service workers who really are going above and beyond during the pandemic.My wife is from New York City, and it seems like everyone there gets a tip during the holidays.I grew up in the South, where we never even considered tipping outside of going to a restaurant.So when our first Christmas together rolled around, I didn't think about it. As any good husband can attest, I was wrong.Tipping service workers who are bringing you packages is not required, but it's a great idea to let them know you are thankful for their efforts.First up, food delivery people like Uber Eats or Door Dash normally get tips anyway, but during the holidays, consider giving them 15% extra on top of the usual tip you normally provide.What about package delivery folks like Amazon, UPS, FedEx? Company officials say their workers do not expect a tip but can accept cash or gift cards under $75.However, letter carriers from the U.S. Postal Service cannot accept cash at all, but they can take a gift card as long as the value is $20 or less.There is a way you can thank all the delivery drivers without leaving money on your porch."One idea that comes to mind is putting out a gift basket full of water and snacks on your front porch with a note saying, 'Thank you for service. Thank you for your deliveries. Please take one', and that kind of gives them some recognition of the service they are doing," said John Lopez with the University of Houston Bauer College of Business.Another service worker you might consider tipping is your garbage man.In our neighborhood, we have contractors who come to the garage to get our trash. We do not have to take it to the street.You better believe we give those guys an envelope each year. Those guys are always eager to help me get rid of pretty much anything all year round.It pays to be nice.