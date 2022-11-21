HPD reminds shoppers to stay aware as ATM robberies increase ahead of busy holiday season

There were almost twice as many juggings in August 2022 compared to the same month last year. HPD reminded Houstonians to stay aware, especially during stressful holiday shopping.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are reminding shoppers to protect themselves and stay aware during the busy holiday season.

Stressful holiday shopping often means our minds are all over the place and distracted. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said thieves count on that distraction.

Finner joined Houston-area retailers and other city leaders at a press conference on Monday to educate shoppers on how to stay safe.

It's not just about being vigilant in the parking lot. HPD emphasized how Houstonians also need to be smart while getting cash out of an ATM.

HPD put on a re-enactment of how thieves look for people to target after getting cash. It's called jugging, and data shows it's happening to people more this year than last year.

Finner said when you park at an ATM, if someone pulls up right behind you -- look at them. Does the person seem suspicious? They could be getting ready to grab cash right out of your hands, then jump back in their car and reverse out of the bank lot.

Don't think it could happen to you? Over the past six months, it's happened to more people than in the same month the year before.

This year's month of August almost doubled the number of juggings compared to August 2021.

Jugging investigation data:

May 2021: 56 May 2022: 59

June 2021: 72 June 2022: 89

July 2021: 63 July 2022: 76

August 2021: 58 August 2022: 108

September 2021: 63 September 2022: 93

October 2021: 66 October 2022: 83

If you stop to get cash and successfully leave the ATM, but think you're being followed, Finner said to remember one thing: Do not go home.

"Keep moving. It's important for you to know your surrounding areas -- and it's also important for you to know where the nearest police station is. Do you actually think a crook is going to follow you into the police station?" Finner said. "Know where it is, and don't stop if you think somebody is following you."

Finner also emphasized the importance of not leaving guns in your car.

Last year, HPD reported more than 3,600 guns stolen from vehicles. Data shows that this year, we're on track to pass that, with likely more than 4,300 guns stolen from cars by the end of the year.

